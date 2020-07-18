Two people were stabbed at a Chantilly-area church Saturday afternoon.
Police Chief Ed Roessler was at the church at the time and helped subdue the suspect, according to a Fairfax County police statement.
The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. at the Grace Covenant Church at 4600 Brookfield Corp Drive.
None of the injuries are believed to be live-threatening, police said.
A witness told NBC News4 that a man walked into a Bible study class and stabbed the pastor leading the class.
