A Chantilly man is facing multiple charges after a shooting in the 4100 block of Meadowland Court shortly after 7 p.m. Monday evening.
Officers responded to a condominium complex in the 4100 block of Meadowland Court for a report of a man who had been shot inside a home. Officers found Shawn Johnson, 41, of Chantilly, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. Johnson was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Linh Ngoc Ngo, of Chantilly, was taken into custody at the scene, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
He has been charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ngo was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to the shooting. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family receives appropriate resources.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
The case is the fourth homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
