Fairfax County police say the investigation continues after an 11-month-old girl died after being left unattended in an SUV for an extended period of time Friday afternoon.
Offices and Fairfax fire and rescue were called to the 6400 block of Meriwether Lane in Springfield around 5 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive child who was left in a vehicle. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
A preliminary investigation revealed the child’s father placed the 11-month-old in the rear seat of the SUV at his Springfield home and inadvertently left the child while he used another vehicle to run errands, police said in a news release.
After returning home, he then drove the SUV to an in-home daycare to pick up another child when he realized the 11-month-old was still in the back seat.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Detectives have consulted with the Fairfax County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and no charges are expected to be placed in this case.
