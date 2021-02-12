A North Carolina state trooper contacted Vienna police and requested that the department’s officers check the area for a vehicle that had been stolen from that North Carolina jurisdiction and tracked to the Vienna area.
Officers on Feb. 2 at 12:29 p.m. located and recovered the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Branch Road, S.E., Vienna police said.
