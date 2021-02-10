[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
County public defenders save the county money and clients heartaches by getting the latter released on bail quickly, but the Office of the Public Defender needs a budget boost, its chief told the Board of Supervisor’s Public Safety Committee Feb. 2.
Chief public defender Dawn Butorac said her office needs more funding to cope with the surge of body-worn-camera footage that will need to be reviewed as county police fully implement their camera program.
The office will need to review about 65,000 hours’ worth of new police video recordings annually – often two to three times per case – and this work cannot be delegated to non-attorneys, she said. The video footage is among the ever-increasing amount of data the office’s attorneys must process, she added.
Butorac is asking supervisors in fiscal 2022 to give her office nearly $821,000 in salary supplements, up about $351,000 from the current total. The amount would cover the office’s support employees and three positions that will be added soon, and would bring the office’s pay structure into parity with that of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, she said.
Butorac was less keen on the county’s proposed 15-percent pay supplement for new staffers, saying it would create an imbalance in her office.
“Can you attach a dollar amount on reuniting a family when someone is unfairly accused of a crime?” she asked. “What is the cost savings when someone is saved from deportation and doesn’t go back to their war-torn and gang-ridden country?”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D) cautioned that supervisors also are considering a major funding request from Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.
Butorac has been in her current position for four and a half years and just celebrated her 20th anniversary with the county’s Office of the Public Defender. That office, established in 1987, is among 25 in Virginia and is tasked with serving indigent clients facing charges ranging from reckless driving to murder, she said.
“We are on the front lines of protecting the constitutional rights, and acting as a check on the system, for those who are caught up in the criminal/legal system in Fairfax County,” Butorac said.
Butorac is among 21 attorneys in the office. The state recently gave the office three more attorneys, who will be hired in late 2021 on a staggered basis, but even that will leave the office understaffed, she said.
The office also has three investigators, two mitigation specialists, one paralegal, an office manager and six administrative staffers.
The office handles about 7,000 cases annually. About 46 percent of those are misdemeanors, 41 percent felonies and the rest probation violations, including both misdemeanors and felonies, Butorac said. Public defenders try to get clients into court within 24 hours of their being assigned to the office and aim to get them released on bail, if possible, she said.
“We saw a need because there are a myriad of statistics that demonstrate that as little as three days in jail can completely upset someone’s life,” she said. “They lose their job, they can lose their home, they can lose their family.”
Avoiding pre-trial detention also saves the county about $200 per client per day, she said. After trials, the office’s attorneys usually try to arrange probation for their clients instead of incarceration, which also saves the county money, she added.
Another key aim is achieving racial justice, Butorac said.
“One of the things that public defenders have known for decades is that there is a racism problem in the criminal/legal system,” she said. “Finally, other people are understanding what our clients have been going through for an incredibly long amount of time.”
While only 9 percent of Fairfax County’s population is African-American, blacks account for 44 percent of the Office of the Public Defender’s clients and 40 percent of the county’s jail inmates, Butorac said. Statewide, blacks constitute half of the inmates while being only 20 percent of the population, she said. About 45 percent of Fairfax County use-of-force incidents are against blacks, she added.
“These number are aligned with each other for a reason,” she said. “There is a racial-justice problem in this county. Communities of color are over-policed . . . There are a multitude of times where somebody is stopped simply because they’re black.”
The Sun Gazette reached out to a local police organization regarding those assertions, but did not hear back before deadline.
The office’s attorneys also have had to become experts on immigration law to help Latino clients, she said.
About three-quarters of the office’s clients have mental-illnesses or substance-abuse problems, which often bring them into contact with the criminal-justice system, Butorac said.
Most of the clients go to court and comply with probationary terms, with only about 15 percent committing new crimes, she said.
Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee), who chairs the board’s Public Safety Committee, said he had seen the negative effects of jailing people during his work in the social-services field.
“People’s fathers often were absent because they were incarcerated and children had to go on public assistance,” Lusk said.
