A Vienna-area teacher is facing an additional felony charge of taking indecent liberties with a child after a second teen victim was identified, Fairfax County police announced Tuesday.
Matthew Snell, 31, was arrested in October near the Mexico border and he remains held without bond at the Fairfax County's Adult Detention Center as the investigation continues, police said in a statement.
Detectives are seeking anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Snell to call our Major Crimes Bureau detectives at 703-246-7800.
A former Thoreau Middle School teacher, Snell was previously charged with carnal knowledge of a child and taking indecent liberties while in a custodial position after parents found inappropriate text messages from the man to a teen. Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad acted swiftly to corroborate the information.
Matthew Snell, 31, of Maryland, became aware of the ongoing investigation and left Northern Virginia as arrest warrants were authorized and obtained, police said.
"Through coordination with other law enforcement partners, he was tracked to the El Paso International Airport where he was safely taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service," police said in a statement at the time of Snell's arrest.
