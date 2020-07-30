Vienna police on July 18 at 10:31 p.m. dispatched officers to the 7-Eleven at 427 Maple Ave., E., after receiving a report of an intoxicated woman.
Upon the officers’ interaction with the woman, they detected signs of impairment and found that Fairfax County police held an active warrant for her. Officers also found the woman had heroin in her possession, police said.
Police arrested the 32-year-old Tysons woman and transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with being drunk in public and possessing heroin. Authorities also served her with the Fairfax County warrant, which charged her with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
