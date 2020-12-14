A Falls Church man died Sunday morning following a crash that occurred just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Little River Turnpike and Duncan Drive in Annandale.
Fairfax County police detectives say they have preliminarily determined that Dixon Joel Martinez Rodriguez, 27, was the lone occupant and driver of a 2009 Chevy Impala traveling east on Little River Turnpike when the car left the roadway and hit a tree.
Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives are continuing to investigate whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.
