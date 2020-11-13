State police say a 22-year-old Falls Church man was killed early Friday as he walked on Interstate 95 in Richmond.
Troopers were called to the scene near the 75 mile marker at 12:27 a.m. where a 2005 Volvo S80 traveling north struck a pedestrian in the center lane. The victim, identified as Muhammad Khan of Falls Church, died at the scene, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The Volvo driver, a 35-year-old, remained at the scene. Geller said. Speed is not being considered a factor in the crash.
It's unclear why Khan was on the highway.
