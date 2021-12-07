Two adults, three children and several pets were displaced after a Monday afternoon fire in Lake Ridge.
Fire crews were called to the 12700 block of Lockleven Lane at 2:36 p.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke conditions with flames spreading from the kitchen, said Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The residents had returned home and discovered the fire, Smolsky said. There were no injuries.
The townhouse sustained extensive damage and the fire was determined to be accidental, Smolsky said.
