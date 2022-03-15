At approximately 7:40 p.m. on Friday, March 11, the Loudoun County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a house fire on Sweet Clover Place in Ashburn.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue units from Ashburn, Moorefield, Kincora, Sterling, Leesburg, and Fairfax County were dispatched to the fire along with numerous command officers. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story, single-family home with smoke showing from the structure and all occupants located safely outside.
Firefighters checked the rear of the structure and noted smoke showing from the rear basement entrance and quickly deployed hose lines. Upon entering the basement, crews encountered heavy smoke as they worked to extinguish the fire. Additional crews checked the rest of the home for fire extension and began ventilating the large volume of smoke.
Fire and rescue units remained on the scene completing salvage and overhaul operations as the Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office (FMO) conducted their investigation. The FMO investigation into the house fire on Sweet Clover Place in Ashburn determined the fire as accidental, caused by a failure in an overloaded, unfused multi-plug electrical adapter.
One adult and four children were displaced because of the fire but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no reported injuries to any civilians or fire and rescue personnel however one feline succumbed to smoke inhalation. The FMO has estimated the dollar loss as a result of the incident at $576,400.
To reduce the risk of this type of electrical fire in your home, ensure that extension cords and power strips are not used in place of permanent wiring as they are only intended for temporary use. Remember, all major appliances such as refrigerators, dryers, washers, stoves, air conditioners, microwave ovens, etc., should be plugged directly into a wall receptacle outlet. For more electrical fire safety tips and fire prevention guidance, please visit www.Loudoun.gov/FirePrevention or call Lisa Braun, Public Education Manager, at 571-258-3222.
