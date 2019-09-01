Interstate 95 south was closed for several hours Sunday night after a fatal motorcycle crash near near the Occoquan exit.
The wreck occurred at 7:34 p.m. at the 160 mile marker, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. There was one confirmed fatality.
The southbound lanes remained closed as of 10:20 p.m. for crash reconstruction and investigation.
Traffic was being diverted onto Va. 123.
