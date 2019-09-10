On Sept. 1 at 4:40 p.m., a Vienna police officer observed a vehicle in front of the Giant Food store at 359 Maple Ave., E., with its windows up and a teenage juvenile and two younger children in the car.
The children did not appear to be in any distress, and when the father came out of the store, he advised police he had run in for just a minute to bring his wife a credit card to pay for groceries.
The officer explained the dangers of leaving children in a vehicle alone with the windows up.
