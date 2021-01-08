A 74-year-old Fauquier County man has been identified as the passing motorist murdered Wednesday night after encountering an alleged killer on the run, FauquierNow.com reports.
Francis Drew, of Markham, died at the scene of his encounter with a 21-year-old Manassas man accused of shooting four family members, killing one, Fauquier sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Lewis said.
Drew apparently stopped to check on a gold Honda sedan that crashed on Maidstone Road, according to Sgt. Lewis.
Investigators believe Asa E. Mitchell, 21, of Manassas, after crashing his car, fatally shot Drew.
About 90 minutes earlier, Mitchell shot four family members — killing one — in a Manassas home, according to Prince William County police.
At 8:06 p.m. Wednesday, the first Fauquier deputy arrived to investigate a vehicle crash reported at the railroad tracks on Maidstone Road, just southwest of Rectortown.
Deputies found Drew’s body near his gray Lexus, according to Sgt. Lewis. He apparently died of a gunshot wound, but the state medical officer’s report will confirm the cause of death.
Soon thereafter, they found Mitchell, still alive, with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Deputies administered CPR, but the alleged killer died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found “a pistol” at the scene near Rectortown, Sgt. Lewis said.
