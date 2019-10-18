FBI agents have been searching an area off Linton Hall Road near the Victory Lakes trails for the past two days, but the agency isn't saying why.
Social media speculation has been the law-enforcement presence is a training exercise.
FBI Washington Field Office spokeswoman Samantha Shero on Friday confirmed that agents are "conducting law enforcement activity near that location, but I cannot provide any additional details on the nature of the search."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.