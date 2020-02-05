FBI offering $10,000 reward in hunt for 'Scream Bandit'

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the hunt for the "Scream Bandit," a man who is believed to be responsible for six robberies over the past year in the Richmond area.
The latest robbery was on Jan. 26 at the Goldy's Gas Station on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond.
Wearing a "Scream" mask, the man allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the store clerks and demanded money, according to an FBI news release. At one point the man pushed one of the clerks before moving behind the counter. As the clerks complied with the demands, the man flipped the register over and grabbed additional money underneath. He fled the area on foot.
It was the latest in a string of robberies that began Jan. 19, 2019. The man has been described as black, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, and between 20 and 30 years of age. He wears all black clothing, black or blue gloves and the popular movie mask.
This person is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach this individual if seen or identified, instead immediately call investigators assigned the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044 or provide tips via tips.FBI.gov.
To date, robberies attributed to this subject include:
- January 26, 2020—Goldy’s Gas Station, 3300 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia, Weapon displayed
- January 5, 2020—Raceway Gas Station, 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond, Virginia, Weapon displayed
- January 5, 2020—BP Gas Station, 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, Virginia, Weapon displayed
- February 12, 2019—Speedway Gas Station, 6800 block of Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield County, Virginia, Weapon displayed and discharged, no injuries
- January 24, 2019—Raceway Gas Station, 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Virginia, Weapon displayed
- January 19, 2019—BP Gas Station, 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, Virginia, Weapon displayed
