At 2:20 p.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 11, FEMA and the FCC will conduct a national test of the Emergency Alert System.
The test will appear on televisions and radios, while specially configured cell phones will receive an emergency alert test code message. Those who have opted in to receive test messages on their phone will receive the alert between 2:20 and 2:50 p.m.
During a real emergency, every cell phone would receive the message, whether or not the owner opted in.
