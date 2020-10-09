Fire gutted a log cabin on Lake Jackson outside Manassas on Friday evening.
Crews were called to the 10600 block of Temple Loop in the Lake Jackson area at 4:51 p.m. and arrived to find the cabin engulfed in fire.
No one was injured and the Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
