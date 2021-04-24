The Prince William County Fire Marshals Office is investigating an early-morning house fire on Waterfall Road in the Haymarket area.
Crews arrived Saturday to find fire showing from the single-story house in the 16200 block of Waterfall Road.
Firefighters from Prince William and Loudoun counties went to work searching for trapped occupants and extinguishing the blaze, which left significant damage to the home, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
