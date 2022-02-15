Fire marshals from Loudoun County Fire and Rescue determine a Monday morning house fire that displaced two South Riding residents was accidental.
A 911 call went out about 4 a.m. from a homeowner reporting a fire in their home on Aythorne Lane, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
Fire crews from Dulles South, Brambleton, Kirkpatrick Farms, Ashburn, and Fairfax County arrived to find a two-story, single-family home with significant fire from the garage.
Firefighters confirmed that all occupants were out of the house and went to work extinguishing the fire as it quickly spread from the garage into the living areas. After the fire was out, firefighters remained on scene performing overhaul and salvage operations and assisting the fire marshals with their investigation.
Investigators determined the fire to be accidental, caused when fire escaped the fire box or flue into the chimney enclosure, and extended into the home. Damages are estimated at $555,000.
No one was hurt and the Red Cross is helping the two residents who were displaced.
As cold temperatures continue to impact our area, fire officials offer the following tips to prevent a fire in your home:
- Have your chimney or heating appliance cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional. Cleaning your chimney regularly reduces the amount of creosote and soot buildup which can cause sparks.
- Use seasoned hardwood as fuel for the fire as soft wood such as pine or cedar is more likely to generate excess smoke, pop and throw sparks.
- Chimneys should have a spark arrester installed. Spark arresters usually have a metal screen that prevents sparks from getting out of the chimney and causing any fire safety issues.
- Soak ashes thoroughly with water and always let ashes cool before disposing of them into a closed metal container.
- The metal container should be kept outside, a safe distance away from your any structures.
For more information on fire safety and prevention programs, contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office at 703-737-8600 or visit www.loudoun.gov/firemarshal.
