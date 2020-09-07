Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help gathering information regarding two fires at the same vacant home in Fairfax County.
On July 28 at approximately 2:11 a.m., fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Dunbar Street after a neighbor saw fire coming from a window and called 9-1-1. The home sustained an estimated $50,000 in damages.
Then on Aug. 29, at approximately 7:46 a.m., crews were called to the same house for another fire, and arrived to find light smoke showing from the roof area. Crews located a smoldering fire involving two mattresses and quickly extinguished.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Michael Adams with the Office of the Fire Marshal at (571) 221-1031 or Michael.adams2@fairfaxcounty.gov.
Additionally, anyone in the area who may have home security video footage from between midnight and 2:30 a.m. on July 28, and 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, is asked to contact Lieutenant Michael Adams.
You may remain anonymous.
