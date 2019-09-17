Suspects in two recent vehicle break-ins made off with first-aid kits, Vienna police said. Both incidents occurred during roughly the same time period and in close proximity to each other.
In one case, a woman living in the 200 block of Nutley Street, N.W., told Vienna police that, sometime between Sept. 10 at 7:15 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 11 a.m., an unknown person had entered her three vehicles, rummaged through them and taken a first-aid kit and two pairs of sunglasses.
In the second instance, a man living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police that, between Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 7 a.m., an unknown person had entered his two vehicles and taken a first-aid kit and gloves from one vehicle.
Nothing appeared to be missing from the second vehicle, the man told police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.