Five Philadelphia men have been charged in the May 2019 killing of two adults and a 14-year-old.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges Thursday, including three counts of first-degree murder for each suspect:
Durward Anthony Allen, 27
Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30
Hugh Cameron Green, 30
James Christopher Myers, 30
Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26
All of the suspects are currently in custody in various locations in Pennsylvania, and, with the exception of Hugh Green, were already incarcerated for unrelated charges. They will eventually be extradited to Virginia, but there isn’t a timeline.
The bodies of 39 year-old Michael Coleman, 34-year-old Rachel Ozuna and Rachel’s 14-year-old son, Kyruss Ozuna, were found on the morning of May 29 last year when Kyruss’s father went to the residence to check on his son.
Two children, a toddler and an infant were left in the residence with their deceased parents, according to a SCSO news release.
“The devastating crime that was uncovered on May 29, 2019, has torn several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us,” Sheriff Roger Harris said. “I’m very grateful for the tireless efforts our detectives were faced with along with the collaborative multi-agency assistance to bring these suspects to justice. My continued prayers for peace and comfort to the Ozuna and Coleman families”.
Harris thanked several law enforcement agencies for their assistance, including the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Philadelphia and Pennsylvania law enforcement, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI.
The evil thugs that did this horrible thing are pictured in most online newspaper accounts. They also mention that the victims were killed by some kind of sharp object. I assume InsideNova thought this was information that its readers could not handle.
When will the Virginia legislature limit the purchase of sharp objects to one per day? But the thugs were from Philadelphia where laws are not enforced anyway.
