A food deliveryman was carjacked at gunpoint in Woodbridge late Tuesday.
The victim, a 49-year-old man, told officers he was sitting in his car about 10:10 p.m. in the 15200 block of Lodge Terrace when he was approached by an unknown man.
The robber brandished a gun and demanded the victim exit the car, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The victim complied and the suspect fled the area in the victim’s car, a black 2007 Toyota Camry with Virginia license plate VZK-5870. No injuries were reported.
Police have not located the car.
The robber was a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s, about 5 foot 4 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a mask.
