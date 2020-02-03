Fairfax County police have charged a former administrative assistant at Westbriar Elementary School in Vienna embezzlement, forgery and uttering.
Adebisi Ogun, 29, of New York, was arrested in New York on Jan. 15 and extradited to Fairfax County on Jan. 22.
A 2018 investigation determined Ogun had misappropriated credit card funds and forged the principal’s signature on checks for her personal use over a period of one year while Ogun worked as an administrative assistant at the school, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Detectives began their investigation in August 2018 after school officials became aware of fraudulent credit card activity. After a thorough investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants in September 2018, the release said.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information about the case to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.