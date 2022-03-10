A former Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy pleaded guilty Thursday to soliciting a minor online while at his job at the county jail.
Attorney General Jason Miyares made the announcement after the judge accepted Dustin Amos’ guilty plea. Amos will be sentenced on June 13.
State police arrested Amos, 33, of Herndon on Dec. 17 after an investigation by the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. He was charged with two felony counts of using a communications system to solicit a minor, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The investigation began that same day when the task force was contacted by the authorities in Minnesota after a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl came in contact with Amos on an app called "Whisper," state police said. Further investigation led to Amos' arrest.
Evidence presented in court revealed that Amos engaged in "sexually charged conversations," with the detective posing as a teenage girl, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a news release.
"Amos admitted to discussing sexual acts he wished to engage in with the minor even after she told him she was 15," the release said. "He also sent photos of himself in uniform from the facility he worked at as a sheriff’s deputy in Loudoun County."
For important information and helpful tips on how to keep your child safe from online predators, please go to the NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force website: https://www.novadcicac.org.
