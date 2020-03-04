A Springfield man who works for NASA is facing multiple charges after a fatal shooting in the 7700 block of Bedstraw Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene around 4:52 p.m. and found Javon Prather, 24, of Springfield, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered first aid until rescue personnel arrived. Prather was pronounced dead at the scene, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Officers identified 52-year-old Michael Hetle, of Springfield, as a suspect and he was taken into custody at the scene, the release said. He has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hetle was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.
Fox 5 DC reports that Hetle is a NASA employee who once worked as a police officer in Washington state. During his time with the City of Bellevue police, Hetle was involved in two fatal shootings, but was cleared of any wrong-doing in both.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to the shooting. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to please call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family receives appropriate resources.
This is the second homicide of the year in Fairfax County.
(4) comments
Breathlessly awaiting Brad's usual insightful analysis about how this is yet another example of the culture of violence that continues in our community.
What say you Bradboy? tick tock, tick tock, tick tock
This is not the first time Mr. Hetle has killed someone. In 2001 when he was a Bellevue, Washington police officer, he shot and killed an unarmed illegal alien. A jury determined that is was a justifiable-homicide and other charges were dropped. The victim in this case is apparently a long-time acquaintance.
According to the Seattle Post-Intelligience newspaper (Nov. 21, 2001: https://www.seattlepi.com/seattlenews/article/Bellevue-officer-won-t-be-charged-in-shooting-1072476.php) Mr Hetle killed a man while a police officer and a jury said it was a justifiable-homicide. This is the same Michael Hetle.
there has to be more to this story...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.