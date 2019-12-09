Four people were displaced after a fire that left severe damage to a home on Michigan Road in Woodbridge late Saturday.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at 10:37 p.m., arriving to find fire in the basement and heavy smoke throughout the home.
"Due to heavy fire conditions and live downed power lines crews initiated a defensive attack," Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
The home sustained extensive damage and four occupants were displaced as building official determined the house to be unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross assisted those displaced.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.
