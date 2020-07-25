Four suspects are facing charges following a series of auto-related crimes that spanned multiple jurisdictions, according to Arlington police.
According to police, officers on July 21 at 2:37 p.m. were dispatched to the 4600 block of Fairfax Drive, where a man reported being assaulted by unknown suspects while walking through a garage. According to the victim, the suspects stole his Honda Civic and personal belongings.
At 6:06 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run incident at South Glebe Road and Potomac Avenue, in which was woman was rear-ended by the vehicle previously reported stolen.
According to police, the driver of the suspect vehicle performed multiple “doughnuts” in the roadway before driving back to the victim and parking in front of her. Four individuals surrounded the victim and one struck her in the head before getting into her vehicle and fleeing with it, followed by the Honda Civic.
After a regional lookout was broadcast, the BMW was recovered by the Metropolitan Police Department after it crashed, while the Honda Civic was located by the Fairfax County Police Department The Alexandria Police Department also assisted with the investigation.
Charged with carjacking were 18-year-old Destiny Morris of Annandale, 18-year-old Denali Goodridge of the District of Columbia, 18-year-old Treshawn Taylor of Alexandria and 18-year-old Ayinde Mason of the District of Columbia. Additional charges are pending, police said.
The victim in the initial incident was transported to a local hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
