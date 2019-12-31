A Fredericksburg teen died in a crash late Monday in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.
Patrick “P.J.” Giannone, 19, was a passenger in a 2013 Volkswagen GTI heading west on Marye Road near Hams Ford Road around 10:55 p.m. when the driver lost control of the car and it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey.
The driver, a 20-year-old Fredericksburg man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Mary Washington Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, Coffey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.