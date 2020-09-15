A 43-year-old Gainesville man has been charged after an 11-month investigation into suspected child pornography.
On Sept. 11, a Prince William County detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force concluded an investigation into the possession of child pornography that began last October.
While investigating, a search warrant was conducted at a home in the 7600 block of Northington Court in Gainesville.
During the search, multiple images of suspected child pornography were found, Prince William County police spokesman Adam Beard said.
On Sept. 11, police charged Asim Shehzad Khan of Northington Court with one count of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography as a second or subsequent offense, Beard said.
Khan was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(1) comment
Biden supporter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.