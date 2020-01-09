A 19-year-old Gainesville man has been charged with exposing himself to a woman on a walking path in Bristow earlier this month.
On Jan. 5 at 10:06 a.m., police were called to investigate an indecent exposure on a wooded walking path at the end of Hunting Cove Place in Bristow.
The victim, a 51-year-old woman, reported that a stranger exposed himself while she was walking in the area. The victim turned around after he passed and saw the man expose himself again and make obscene gestures, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The man fled the area after the victim told him she was contacting the police.
While investigating, officers received information regarding the identity of the man. On Jan. 5, police charged Michael Francis Fernandez Jr., 19, of the 12300 block of Douglas Fir Loop in Gainesville with indecent exposure, Carr said.
