Authorities cited a 38-year-old Gainesville woman for drunk driving following a two-car collision Nov. 13 in the 400 block of Maple Avenue, E., in Vienna.
The vehicles were traveling westbound on Maple Avenue at 8:49 p.m. when the motorist in the center turn lane turned right and sideswiped the other vehicle, which was in the right lane, Vienna police said.
An officer who interacted with the striking vehicle’s driver detected signs of impairment, police said. Police arrested the driver after she failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests and transported her to Vienna Police Headquarters, where she provided a sample of her breath for analysis.
Police then transported her to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with driving while intoxicated.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
