A woman told Fairfax County police on Aug. 16 at 7:32 p.m. that a man had threatened her with a box cutter and was following her in his car near Beulah Road and Leesburg Pike in the Vienna area.
The woman sought refuge at a fire station until officers arrived.
Authorities have charged Stephen Rogata, 22, of Great Falls, with assault and disorderly conduct and are held him without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
