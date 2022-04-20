The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating gunfire in the Ashburn area after multiple homes were struck and damaged.
Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to the area of the 43000 block Stubble Corner Square for reported gunfire. At least four townhouses that face Ashburn Road were discovered damaged after discharged rounds struck the front area of the homes. It is believed the gunfire came from a vehicle that was traveling on Ashburn Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
A similar incident was reported to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon after a resident discovered their home on Sweetpine Lane in Ashburn was damaged by discharged rounds. The resident heard a loud noise around 1:30 a.m. on April 19. Later the same day the homeowners discovered the home was damaged by two rounds. One of the rounds entered a bedroom.
During the overnight on Tuesday, there were reports of gunfire in areas along Belmont Ridge Road, but nothing was located at the time.
All of the homes involved were occupied at the time of the incidents. No injuries were reported.
It is unclear at this time if the incidents are related.
Anyone with any information regarding these cases is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.
