Police are searching for a man who robbed the 7-Eleven at 14410 Minnieville Road outside Dale City at gunpoint early Monday.
Police were convenience store at 2:45 a.m. after the robber walked into the store, approached the counter, pulled a firearm from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money from the register, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The robber then fled on foot for a short distance before getting into a dark sedan and driving away. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
The robber was white, about 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.