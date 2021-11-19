A man robbed the 7-Eleven on Limestone Drive in Gainesville early Wednesday.
Police were called to the store at 1:19 a.m. where an employee reported an unknown masked man entered the business and immediately approached the counter.
He brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers then forced the clerk into a room in the rear of the store before fleeing out the back door, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr.
No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the robber, who was not located. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
