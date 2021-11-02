Police are investigating a Sunday morning robbery at the BP service station in Gainesville.
Police were called to the business at 7601 Somerset Crossing Drive at 7:08 a.m., where an employee reported he was behind the service counter when a stranger approached him from behind.
The robber brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register before fleeing on foot, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area with negative results. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
The robber was Black, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall with a thin build, and between 20 to 35 years old. He wore a dark-colored surgical-style mask, a black jacket with a hood, grey gloves, black sweatpants, and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
(1) comment
The Culture of Violence continues...now up county
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.