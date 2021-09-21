Police are investigating an armed robbery Saturday at the Dunkin' Donuts at 8525 Rolling Road outside Manassas.
An employee reported that an unknown man followed him inside as he reentered the store through a side door about 9:09 p.m.
Once inside, the robber brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cash registers, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The robber then fled out the side door.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located.
The gunman was Black, about 5 feet 7 with a thin build and last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a dark-blue colored shirt over the top, dark colored pants, blue gloves and white shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.