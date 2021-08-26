Police are searching for the gunman who robbed the Burger King in Lake Ridge early Wednesday morning.
The man walked into the restaurant at 2211 Tacketts Mill Drive at 6:10 a.m. and jumped over the front counter, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
He then brandished a firearm and demanded money. At one point, he saw an additional employee inside the restaurant and forced both employees into a cooler before fleeing.
No injuries were reported and an undisclosed amount of money was reported missing, Carr said.
The robber was Black, about 40 years old and 5’5” with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a camouflage-style hat, a gaiter-style mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, blue cargo pants, and black boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
