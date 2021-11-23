An armed robber stole cash and lottery tickets from the 7-Eleven on Falls Grove Drive outside Manassas early Sunday.
The robbery happened just before 2:30 a.m. at the store at 8200 Falls Grove Drive in Yorkshire. An employee of the business reported that a masked man entered the store, brandished a firearm, and walked behind the service counter where the employee was standing.
The gunman then demanded money from the registers before forcing the employee into a room in the back of the store, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The suspect took lottery tickets before fleeing on foot. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not found. No injuries were reported. An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing.
The robber was white and was last seen wearing a black mask, all black clothing, and black/white New Balance shoes.
