A 70-year-old Haymarket man died following a Friday afternoon crash on Interstate 66 just east of U.S. 29 in Fairfax County.
State police say a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling west on I-66 in the left center lane about 2:35 p.m. when it moved into the right center lane, striking a 2018 Dodge Journey. The Sonata continued into the right lane, striking a 2015 Freightliner box truck. It then moved back to the left, crossing all lanes of traffic and striking the ditch on the left side of the road, state police said.
The driver of the Dodge and the driver of the box-truck were uninjured and both were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Hyundai, Charles N. Ullman, 70, of Haymarket, was taken to Reston Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
