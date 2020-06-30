A man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder after a woman was found dead last week inside of a house in Reston. Ball Salim Ahmed Ball, 24, of Herndon, is believed to have been involved in a relationship with the victim that began earlier this year. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
This remains an active investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.
(Original release date: June 23, 2020)
Homicide Investigation Underway after Woman Found Dead in Reston
Reston Police District –
A Herndon man has been charged with murder in the June 22 death of a woman inside a Reston home.
Officers were called to the home in the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle when a landlord located his tenant, 29-year-old Maryam Ali Mohammed Al Jaberi, deceased in the basement, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Her death was ruled a homicide.
This week, 24-year-old Ball Salim Ahmed Ball was charged with second-degree murder in the woman's death.
Police said the two had been involved in a relationship that began earlier this year.
Ball was being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
The case was Fairfax County's fifth homicide of the year.
