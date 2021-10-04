Two people are in custody after a knifepoint robbery followed by a high-speed chase in Stafford County on Monday night.
At 8:02 p.m., deputies were alerted to a robbery by knife in the southern end of the county. The suspects fled in a U-Haul truck and deputies located them headed northbound at U.S. 1 and Enon Road.
The driver refused to stop and deputies initiated a pursuit, the sheriff's office said. The driver continued northbound at a high rate of speed until deputies utilized a stinger to deflate two tires on the U-Haul.
The driver lost control near Jason Lane and ran into the ditch, then both suspects fled on foot into the woods, the sheriff's office said.
One suspect was quickly apprehended by sheriff’s K-9 Titan and the second was arrested at a nearby residence.
The investigation continued late Monday.
