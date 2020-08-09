On Aug. 2 at 5:55 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Taylor Street for a report of a stabbing.
Metro Transit Police already were on the scene and detained a suspect.
According to police, an individual was sitting in the park when the suspect allegedly approached him from behind and struck him with a sharp object, causing a laceration.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect – 52-year-old Morgan Holmes of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
How about a Sun Gazette feature about why, with a huge Department of Human Services in Arlington and several large non-profits and for-profits dedicated to helping people who are homeless and near-homless with behavioral health issues these incidents keep occurring?
