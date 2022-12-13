Police are investigating a death at a homeless camp in Woodbridge on Dec. 9.
Officers were called to the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road at 11:37 a.m., after workers with the Prince William County Department of Community Services found the person's body in a tent in the woods.
There were no obvious signs of trauma, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.
Police have not released the person's name or any details about them pending notification of next-of-kin.
