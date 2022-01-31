Police are investigating after a Lake Ridge home was damaged by gunfire on Saturday afternoon.
Residents heard multiple gunshots in the 12000 block of Colebrook Court just before 3 p.m., then saw a man fleeing on foot. The man was seen carrying a firearm nearby before gunshots rang out, said Prince William police Officer Ami Newman-Paul.
At the scene, officers found one home that had been struck by gunfire and shell casings on the ground out front.
No injuries were reported.
The gunman was white and last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black winter jacket, a white t-shirt and black sneakers.
