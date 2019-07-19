The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is examining bones found in the area of the George Washington Memorial Parkway, U.S. Park police announced Thursday.
Officers began searching the area of the parkway and Four Mile Run on July 11 after a report of possible bones discovered.
After multiple searches over several days, three human bones, including a skull, were recovered.
The scene spanned approximately 200 yards, suggesting that the bones may have washed into the area during heavy storms.
This incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigation Division.
I assume these are the bones that Kylie, the injured cadaver searching German Shepherd, was looking for the other day. But, of course InsideNova doesn't tells us that.
