The Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail’s decision to end a controversial cooperation agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement has drawn a harsh rebuke from the agency, setting off a war of words between county officials and the federal government’s immigration enforcers.
The policy, under which county jail staffers would alert ICE whenever an undocumented person had been arested, was ended in June. But last week, the federal agency published a lengthy press release on its website, saying the decision would endanger county residents and detailing three cases in which the agency deported people who had been arrested by local police.
The release quotes Matthew Munroe, a director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal operations, as saying the change in policy would lead to some immigrants “reoffending.”
“This deterioration of the relationship with Prince William County will certainly have public safety consequences for the people of the county,” Munroe says in the release. “When law enforcement agencies work together, we put public safety first. Instead, like we’ve seen in Montgomery and Prince George counties in Maryland, when policies like this put politics first, it is a certainty that individuals who otherwise would have been safely transferred to ICE custody will be released to the street, in some cases reoffending.”
Under the 287(g) program, the jail could hold undocumented people for 48 hours before transferring them to ICE custody if it was determined they were in the country illegally. Prince William and Culpeper were the only localities in Virginia with 287(g) programs.
According to an ICE spokesperson, the policy had led to the deportation of 579 people after finishing their sentences in the county jail since fiscal year 2018. And according to jail board statistics, the program cost the jail about $287,000 a year, with $116,000 being reimbursed by the federal government.
The jail’s governing body voted to discontinue the policy in June, with many members citing the chilling effect the policy could have on immigrant crime victims who could be hesitant to come forward if they or a relative were undocumented. The board’s vote came after the newly Democratic controlled Prince William Board of County Supervisors appointed three new members to the jail board on a party-line vote.
Prince William Sheriff Glen Hill, a Republican, supported the program, but was outnumbered on the jail board.
In its press release, ICE cited three incidents, one dating to 2007, of undocumented people convicted of felonies being deported to El Salvador and Mexico after completing jail sentences. The release even said that two individuals “implicated in the murder of a 16-year old girl” had been subjected to ICE detainers that “were not honored.”
Going back to July, InsideNoVa couldn’t find any similar statements released from the agency calling out other specific municipalities. An ICE spokesperson declined to say whether it was general practice for the agency to criticize localities for their law enforcement decisions.
“Prince William County previously worked closely with ICE through the 287(g) program. The program allows specially trained jail employees to serve immigration detainers to individuals who have been booked into the jail on local charges if they have established probable cause that they are in violation of immigration law,” the ICE statement reads. “This allowed the safe transfer of individuals into ICE custody where they could be enrolled in immigration proceedings.”
On Friday, Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth responded with a lengthy statement of her own, calling the claim that the reversal threatens public safety “utter nonsense” and saying that the change doesn’t keep the county from notifying ICE when a dangerous person “suitable for deportation” is being held at the jail.
As the county’s commonwealth’s attorney, Ashworth also serves on the jail board.
“It comes as absolutely no surprise that the Trump administration’s Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement would issue such an obviously deceptive and politically motivated press-release regarding the 287(g) program in Prince William County,” Ashworth said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “As a prosecutor in the Special Victim’s Unit during the time 387(g) was implemented, I saw firsthand the reluctance of immigrants to come forward to report domestic violence and sexual assault, the exact antithesis of what any criminal justice policy should be doing.”
At the end of her statement, Ashworth said the agency was disrespecting the ability of municipalities to self-govern. “This may well be a factor why currently only one jurisdiction in the commonwealth still participates in the failed 287(g) program.”
One of the new appointees to the jail board, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, said the money Prince William spent on the 287(g) agreement could have been better invested.
“Communities are safer when people trust law enforcement, and deputizing our local law enforcement officers to act as agents of ICE breeds distrust,” she added. “Our own outgoing police chief said he had seen no data that 287(g) reduced crime and that the program had run its course.”
