The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Sept. 6 at 1:32 p.m. dispatched units to a reported condominium fire in the 8000 block of Gatehouse Road in Merrifield.
Units arrived to find fire showing from a third-floor deck of a four-story condominium building. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the condo’s exterior. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, officials said.
No occupants were home at the time of the fire. A neighbor observed the blaze and called 911. There were smoke alarms in the condo, but they did not sound due to the fire’s location.
Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and had started on the condo’s balcony following improper disposal of smoking materials in a plastic flowerpot.
The fire displaced three occupants, who declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The blaze caused about $16,000 worth of damage.
